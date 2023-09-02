Game of the Week: Meridian Wildcats defeat Biloxi Indians

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats welcomed the Biloxi Indians to Ray Stadium for their first home game of the 2023 season.

It was the first time for Head Coach Marcus Boyles to lead his squad in his new home.

The Wildcats were looking to bounce back, after dropping their Week 1 matchup against Quitman.

Wildcats superstar athlete, Daniel Hill, was all over the field tonight, playing Quarterback, Running back, and Wide Receiver.

Hill, in at quarterback, finds Jermerick Legget for a nice passing touchdown.

That touchdown put the Wildcats in front by seven points, early on.

In the second quarter, Biloxi handed the ball to Jaylen Johnson, and he took it right up the gut, and found his way into the endzone.

Biloxi leads 14-7 in the second quarter.

Next Wildcats’ possession, Hill in the shotgun again found room on the outside, and he scored his first rushing touchdown on the night.

Wildcats would miss the field goal, and head into the half, down 14-13.

However, on their first possession of the second half, Daniel Hill found the endzone again, for his second rushing touchdown on the night.

The Wildcats did convert the 2-point conversion to take a 7-point lead in the third quarter.

The Wildcats and Coach Boyles secured their first win of the year with a strong second half.

Final Score: 42-14.

