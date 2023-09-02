Jimmy Buffett’s fraternity brother shares memories of singer

Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the community begins to reminisce about Jimmy Buffett and his legacy on the Gulf Coast, one person in particular is reminiscing all the way back to his college years.

Reed Guice was Jimmy’s fraternity brother at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“My claim to fame is that we shared the same toilet,” laughed Guice. “Jimmy was terrific. We had a couple classes together.”

Jimmy and Reed had a ball together as fraternity brothers.

“We used to stand on that toilet, underneath the heater - we didn’t have hair blowers at that time - and get our hair dry,” Guice said.

Guice said that Jimmy’s musical talents were special and were seen from a young age.

“He learned that you can play just about any song in the world in three cords and he never looked back,” he said.

From there, Guice said that Buffett played gigs in New Orleans and then eventually hit the Keys. Not only did Jimmy excel in music, Guice said, but also he was a great student.

“‘A’ plus plus plus on everything,” smiled Guice. “I called him ‘Whiz Kid’. That was my nickname for him. ‘Man, you’re a whiz kid!’.”

When Guice received the news of Buffett’s passing, he was shocked. However, he knows that Buffett’s music and his legacy will live on.

“He was a kind soul, he was a kind man,” said Guice. “I think that’s one of the most important things you can say about anybody.”

We hope Jimmy is enjoying that “Cheeseburger in Paradise” now.

Rest in peace, Jimmy!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief said a clerk at the business, Bethany Culpepper, and her husband, Christopher...
Newton Police: Robbery report was a ruse, two charged
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family who suffered the death of a child and lost...
GoFundMe account set up for local mother who lost her son, home in a fire
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical...
12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class, family says

Latest News

Tolu Smith stands with the Boys and Girls Club to present his 2,500 dollar donation.
Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith gives back to the Boys and Girls Club
Not expecting any "wash-out" days
Rain chances decrease leading up to Labor Day
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles