Mississippi Highway Patrol prepares for Labor Day Weekend enforcement period

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The holiday weekend is upon us, and to make sure people are safe on the roads, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is out in full swing.

The holiday enforcement period began at six Friday morning and will last until midnight on Monday, September 4. 

With this weekend being the first weekend for college football, and Labor Day Weekend, traffic will be high, and MHP wants everyone to follow the rules of the road.

“Make sure you get plenty of rest if you plan to travel. Make sure your vehicle is in safe operating conditions. If you plan to put it on the highway, watch your speed, and one of the big things is wear your seatbelt. If you are involved in a vehicle crash, if you’re wearing a seatbelt, your chances of surviving it will definitely go up. Put the phones down, don’t text and drive. Don’t be distracted whatever may distract you focus on the highway,” said MHP Sergeant Jameka Moore.

During this traffic period, MHP’s presence on all state highways will be heavy.

“Last year during this period, we issued over 1000 seatbelt violations. We worked 143 crashes, and we had three fatalities statewide. This year, we would like to see those numbers go down. One fatality is one to many. So, our main objective is to keep the public safe. We want everybody to travel safely, have a good time, and be able to return to your destination safely without having to knock on anyone’s door and advise them that level one is not coming home,” said Moore.

