MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck involving one 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles has happened on I-20 near mile marker 154.

The 18-wheeler is overturned onto the side of the road.

No information is currently available on if there are any injuries or the cause of the wreck.

News 11 will update as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.