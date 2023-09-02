Plan for holiday weekend showers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
After a very dry August, September is starting with much needed rainfall. This Labor Day Holiday Weekend won’t be a complete wash-out, but you will want to carry an umbrella. There’s an upper-level low pressure area that’s meandering just west of us. It’s tapping into the Gulf moisture while providing the lift necessary for on & off showers...including some embedded thunderstorms.
Showers & storms are likely Saturday with periods of light to moderate rain, but some downpours will also be mixed in. The upper-low moves a little farther away from us on Sunday, but it’ll remain close enough to provide us with at least some widely scattered showers & storms. The upper-low will be far enough away by Monday (Labor Day), and only isolated showers are expected. So, your outdoor holiday activities should have relatively cooperative weather.
Highs will suffer a bit on Saturday due to an abundance of clouds & rain cooled air. So, highs will stay in the upper 80s. Sunday, highs will hover around 90 degrees, then seasonable low 90s are expected by Labor Day.
After the holiday, next week is trending drier with only isolated showers possible most days. However, temps will hover around the average or a little bit above with low-mid 90s for highs.
