Plan for holiday weekend showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a very dry August, September is starting with much needed rainfall. This Labor Day Holiday Weekend won’t be a complete wash-out, but you will want to carry an umbrella. There’s an upper-level low pressure area that’s meandering just west of us. It’s tapping into the Gulf moisture while providing the lift necessary for on & off showers...including some embedded thunderstorms.

Showers & storms are likely Saturday with periods of light to moderate rain, but some downpours will also be mixed in. The upper-low moves a little farther away from us on Sunday, but it’ll remain close enough to provide us with at least some widely scattered showers & storms. The upper-low will be far enough away by Monday (Labor Day) , and only isolated showers are expected. So, your outdoor holiday activities should have relatively cooperative weather.

Highs will suffer a bit on Saturday due to an abundance of clouds & rain cooled air. So, highs will stay in the upper 80s. Sunday, highs will hover around 90 degrees, then seasonable low 90s are expected by Labor Day .

After the holiday, next week is trending drier with only isolated showers possible most days. However, temps will hover around the average or a little bit above with low-mid 90s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.