Plan for holiday weekend showers

Rain chances go down leading up to Labor Day
Rain chances go down leading up to Labor Day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a very dry August, September is starting with much needed rainfall. This Labor Day Holiday Weekend won’t be a complete wash-out, but you will want to carry an umbrella. There’s an upper-level low pressure area that’s meandering just west of us. It’s tapping into the Gulf moisture while providing the lift necessary for on & off showers...including some embedded thunderstorms.

Showers & storms are likely Saturday with periods of light to moderate rain, but some downpours will also be mixed in. The upper-low moves a little farther away from us on Sunday, but it’ll remain close enough to provide us with at least some widely scattered showers & storms. The upper-low will be far enough away by Monday (Labor Day), and only isolated showers are expected. So, your outdoor holiday activities should have relatively cooperative weather.

Highs will suffer a bit on Saturday due to an abundance of clouds & rain cooled air. So, highs will stay in the upper 80s. Sunday, highs will hover around 90 degrees, then seasonable low 90s are expected by Labor Day.

After the holiday, next week is trending drier with only isolated showers possible most days. However, temps will hover around the average or a little bit above with low-mid 90s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A portion of 8th Street between 38th and 40th avenues will reopen Thursday evening and close...
Portion of 8th Street to be closed again Friday morning
The chief said a clerk at the business, Bethany Culpepper, and her husband, Christopher...
Newton Police: Robbery report was a ruse, two charged
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

Latest News

Tropical Depression Twelve
Update on the Tropics: Could soon see the next named TS
Today's Weather - Avaionai Smith - Septmeber 1st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionai Smith - Septmeber 1st, 2023
Heavy rain moves in this afternoon
Friday holds rain showers
No impacts to U.S
Update on the Tropics: Gert has restrengthened