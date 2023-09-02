Rain chances decrease leading up to Labor Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many areas have received some welcomed rain since September began, and a few more showers are possible for Sunday. It won’t be a wash-out, but an upper-level area of low pressure will continue to help ignite periodic showers for our area. Some embedded storms are possible, but severe storms aren’t expected. So, carry an umbrella for your Sunday activities. We are expecting more peeks of sunshine compared to what we received on Saturday, so highs for Sunday will hover around 90 degrees.

Labor Day, the upper-level area of low pressure will move farther away from our area. So, rain chances will diminish to more of the isolated variety. You still want to carry an umbrella, but less of you will get rain. Make sure to download our free WTOK Weather App so that you can monitor the radar from the palm of your hand: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ . Highs for the holiday will reach the seasonable low 90s.

Temps will climb above the average (mid 90s) for most of next week as the eastern edge of the infamous “heat dome” starts sliding back towards our area. Rain chances will also become harder to find.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

This hurricane season has been rather active thus far compared to this time last year. In early September of 2022, we were only on the “E” name, but that’s a far cry from the 11 named systems we already have as of Sept 2nd of this year. For more on the tropics, check out our hurricane page: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

