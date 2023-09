Initial FEMA grants approved for Jasper, Jackson individuals total more than $450,000

From Federal Emergency Management Agency

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved by late August more than $450,000 in grants to individuals and households in Jasper and Jackson counites affected by June’s severe weather.

If approved, applicants who gave their banking information to FEMA will be getting grant money directly deposited into their accounts. Applicants who did not give their bank information will be getting physical checks mailed to either their permanent address or temporary address.

The grants to individuals and households were to be used for basic home repairs, temporary rentals and other needs. Most of that money has been disbursed and is in applicant bank accounts, FEMA said.

Everyone getting FEMA grants will get a letter, by email or mail. These “Assistance Approved” letters explain the type and amount of FEMA assistance approved.

An application still may be under review to see if an applicant qualifies for other types of assistance. If so, FEMA will send a separate letter with a decision or to request for more information.

FEMA also is sending letters to those who have not been approved. These “Assistance Not Approved” letters are not a final decision. They explain what assistance was not approved, why it is not currently approved and the steps to take to possibly get approval. Sometimes the steps are as basic as giving FEMA missing documents.

Even after following the instructions about added steps, an application may not be approved. In those cases, applicants have the right to appeal FEMA’s decisions.

Even those applicants whose application was approved may not agree with the grant amounts. They may appeal FEMA’s determination on the amount.

Beyond these two scenarios, every situation is different and every applicant has the right to appeal.

Applicants must mail or submit an appeal within 60 days from the date they got their decision letter.

Appeal letters should simply state:

What decision is being appealed

Why the applicant disagrees with that decision

What documents are being sent with the letter.

Appeal letters and all supporting documents should include:

Name

Disaster number: 4727

FEMA application number.

The three ways to submit an appeal are:

Upload to disasterassistance.gov

Mail to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-8055

Fax to 1-800-827-8112.

If Jasper County applicants have questions about their letters, they are encouraged to call the FEMA helpline at 1800-621-3362 or, starting Tuesday, go to a Mobile Recovery Unit.

The mobile unit replaces the fixed Disaster Recovery Center, and will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency in Bay Springs.

The mobile unit is expected to remain in Jasper County for at least the next few months, FEMA said.

Applicants also may call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. The helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and help is available in most languages.

If using a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727 On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

