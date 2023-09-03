Isolated showers for our Labor Day

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are staying nice and cool as we look forward to our Labor Day which could be a tad rainy.

Most of us will stay dry, but there is an isolated chance for a shower of thunderstorms across much of our area. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s so it looks like it should be a good day and not a total washout by any means.

The rest of the week looks to stay dry and we will slowly warm back up into the upper 90s by Wednesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storms Gert and Katia are still meandering in the Atlantic but look to stay away from the continental United States.

There are two areas of development with one having a very high chance of development over the next 7 days. We will be keeping a very close eye on this system as it looks to make its way to the Lesser Antilles by the later part of our week.

