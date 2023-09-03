Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7, honor late Mike Leach

Will Rogers and the Bulldogs surged passed the SE Louisiana Tigers in season opener under Zach Arnett.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Zach Arnett and the Mississippi State Bulldogs begin their season 1-0 after a 48-7 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana.

It was Mississippi State’s first regular season game after the sudden passing of head coach, Mike Leach. Leach was honored after the conclusion of the first quarter. HIs widowed wife was taken onto the field, as his family held up a framed Leach jersey.

The Bulldogs were ahead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The offense took about one quarter to settle in, and then, they started to roll.

Quarterback Will Rogers completed 20-29 attempts for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Vanderbilt transfer quarterback, Mike Wright, took five snaps for five carries and 95 yards. One of which was a 53-yard rush that set up a touchdown.

“We got two guys that just want to be winners... I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the team to get the job done- that’s the kind of guys we got,” Arnett said.

The offense certainly looked different than years past, with the sustained run game responsible for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense accounted for one touchdown late in the third quarter, when John Lewis and Trent Singleton blocked, recovered, and returned the punt.

A team with a new head coach and two new coordinators will continue to look to impress as they inch closer to conference play.

The Bulldogs will return to Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday at 6:30 p.m., to host Arizona.

