Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith gives back to the Boys and Girls Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yesterday evening, Mississippi state basketball player, Tolu Smith, took a moment to visit the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi in Meridian.

The 6′11 senior led the Bulldogs in scoring last year, and after this season will set his sights on the NBA draft. However, yesterday, he was not there to talk basketball. Smith came to give back, in the form of a big 2,500-dollar check. Smith, a member of the boys and girls club growing up, felt it was important to give back to the community that helped shape him into who he is today.

“I just think that the boys and Girls Club and Meridian gave us. A great opportunity and they let us in with open arms and I just want to thank Mr. Hood and the whole organization for allowing me to do this here. The goal is to go to the NBA, get drafted. But I think my main concern right now and this month is to give back to the kids. Maybe not in need, but I just want to just show a way for kids like I did and I had the opportunity to watch people do the same thing that I’m doing now. So, I wanted to show and give the message that it’s always good to give back.”, said Smith.

Smith spoke to the kids, taking questions before presenting the big check.

He says that although it may sound cliché, the most important thing these kids can do to get to where he is, is to believe in themselves.

