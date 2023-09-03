Tide Rolls the Blue Raiders

Alabama's quarterback, Jalen Milroe, high fives a fan after his second rushing touchdown on the...
Alabama's quarterback, Jalen Milroe, high fives a fan after his second rushing touchdown on the night.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business in Week One, as they welcomed the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders to Bryant Denny Stadium.

The big question heading into Saturday night’s game was, “Who is going to be the starting Quarterback for Nick Saban’s 16th season as the Tide’s head coach?”

Coach Saban said he was not going to release a depth chart ahead of Saturday night’s game.

When it came time for kickoff- it would be Jalen Milroe who started at quarterback.

Milroe exceeded expectations on Saturday as he became the first quarterback in Alabama History to pass for three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a single game.

“You know his athleticism helps him. I mean, we scored a touchdown on a fumbled snap, which wasn’t his fault. You know the center, the ball slipped out of his hand and rolled back, and he picks it up and runs it in for a touchdown. You know, he’s a threat to pull the ball on his own plays, which he scored a touchdown on that. I thought he threw the ball effectively, so I thought he played well,” Coach Saban said.

Milroe finished the night 13-of-18, for 194 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and he finished the night as Alabama’s leading rusher, rushing seven times for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a disciplined effort for the entire Crimson Tide team on Saturday, as they only committed 2 penalties for 19 yards.

“You’re giving the other team first downs when you make undisciplined type penalties in the game. The pre-snap, line of scrimmage, undisciplined-type penalties, I think are the things that you want to focus on eliminating, and playing with good technique will eliminate other penalties,” Coach Saban added.

Alabama beats Middle Tennessee 56-7.

The Tide will need to continue that style of disciplined football when they welcome former offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, and his Texas Longhorns to Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

College Gameday and S-E-C Nation will both be in Tuscaloosa for next week’s big game.

Kick-off for Alabama-Texas is at 6 P-M on ESPN.

