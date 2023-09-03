USM opens 2023 football season with robust 40-14 victory over Alcorn State

The University of Southern Mississippi topped Alcorn State University 40-14 Saturday in the...
The University of Southern Mississippi topped Alcorn State University 40-14 Saturday in the season-opening football game for both schools.(Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Quarterback Billy Wiles threw three touchdowns in his first career start at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday to help the Godden Eagles to a 40-14 win over Alcorn State University.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. scored twice and Andrew Stein kicked two of his four field goals as the Golden Eagles built a 27-7 lead at halftime at M.M. Roberts Stadium in the season opener for both schools.

Wiles went 21-of-28 for 257 yards with an interception. He had touchdown passes of 2 yards to Gore, 3 yards to Tyquan Henderson and 16 yards to Jakarius Caston.

Caston finished with five catches for 104 yards, while Latreal Jones had three catches for 68 yards.

USM outgained its in-state Football Champion Subdivision foe, 452 yards to 226 yards.

Seventy-five yards came on one play in the second quarter, when Alcorn State quarterback Tyler Macon bolted up the middle for the Braves’ first touchdown.

USM, which opened a 17-0 lead to start the game, answered with the finial 10 points of the first half, including a 9-yard touchdown run by Gore.

Stein kicked field goals of 25 yards and 23 yards in the opening half before tacking on successful kicks of 52 yards and 41 yards in the second.

Wiles’ hookup with Henderson accounted for USM’s lone touchdown of the second half.

Niko Davis’ 15-yard run for a score came midway through the fourth quarter.

East Marion High product Javeon Howard ran for 47 yards on 13 carries for ASU.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family who suffered the death of a child and lost...
GoFundMe account set up for local mother who lost her son, home in a fire
The chief said a clerk at the business, Bethany Culpepper, and her husband, Christopher...
Newton Police: Robbery report was a ruse, two charged
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical...
12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class, family says

Latest News

An upper-low keeps showers in our forecast for Sunday
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 9/2/23
The Tide roll over MTSU
Tolu Smith stands with the Boys and Girls Club to present his $2,500 donation.
Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith gives back to the Boys and Girls Club
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford carries the ball in for a touchdown against Massachusetts...
Auburn rolls over UMass in Freeze’s debut