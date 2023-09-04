Browsin’ The Pines Dairy Goat Show

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Brewers’ held their 5th Browsin’ The Pines ADGA Diary Goat Show at the Agri-Center.

The annual Labor Day weekend event made its 3rd appearance at the Ag Center.

It welcomed in people from inside and outside the state, making the event a destination show for new faces in the Queen City.

To decide a winner, a judge brings all the goats in and walks them around the ring, judging each goat on how they conform to the standards of the specific breed.

“We bring in an awful lot of folks from, I think it’s about 8 or 10 states that come around each year. We’ve every state in the southeast, from Texas, all the way over to North Carolina, West Virginia. What we do is we win for the possibility of winning a rosette, which is just a fancy ribbon. We also have these things that we call legs. Once you win three legs, you are considered a permanent champion and that is very prestigious in the dairy goat world.”, said show runner Jason Porter.

Porter says his daughter got him into dairy goats years ago. He says he never expected himself to be into dairy goats but once he had them, he fell in love with them.

Now, many years later, his daughter is in college and he’s still showing diary goats.

Peters has been doing dairy goat shows for years and says it is a fun and interesting time that can teach you lessons only found in the livestock world.

You can catch Southern Browsers next show in Hattiesburg next may.

