FEMA moving recovery unit from Louin to Bay Springs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovery assistance centers in Jasper County overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are moving.

The Recovery Disaster Center in Louin closed Saturday. A FEMA mobile recovery unit will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will be parked at the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency in Bay Springs.

“By rolling out this mobile disaster recovery unit and visiting the areas that were most impacted by the tornadoes, it gives people the opportunity to have access,” FEMA Media Specialist La-Tanga Hopes said. “Accessibility seems to be the big thing. Availability is also another resource.”

FEMA still is taking assistance applications and will remain in Bay Springs for at least the next few months.

“IYou can always go to this mobile unit and get the exact same business that you would get taken care of if you would go to Louin,” Hopes. “We had four different other agencies set up there. Besides taking care of business with FEMA, you’ll also be able to visit somebody from the Small Business Administration team. You’ll also be able to visit somebody from the State. And there’s also mitigation. These are people that give you information about how to rebuild better.”

FEMA has begun approving grants and sending letters to those who have applied for assistance in Jasper County.

“We’re here until we are no longer needed,” Hopes said. “We believe in making sure that we do respond for the disasters, that we try to meet as many needs as possible.

“We deal with each individual on a case-by-case basis to do what we can to make sure that the assistance that we apply to them is personal.”

