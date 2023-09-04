JCSD: Vancleave man still on the loose after allegedly murdering stepdad

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
Aaron Blake Haylock, 30(Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to have murdered his stepfather on Sunday.

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, is wanted for a murder that took place on Waltman Road in Vancleave. According to deputies, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles.

Deputies found Arguelles inside his home with severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have located Arguelles’ truck, which Haylock was believed to be driving, in Vancleave. However, Haylock himself has not yet been located.

The victim's truck is described as a 2003, white, Chevrolet S10, with a pipe/ladder rack in the truck's bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.(Crime Stoppers)

Haylock is described as a 5′10″ white male weighing 150 lbs. with green eyes and black hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Haylock are urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

