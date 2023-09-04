Labor Day holds a small chance for rain showers

Labor Day Planner
Labor Day Planner(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is Labor Day, so most of you are getting ready to enjoy a much needed off day. A small chance of rain is in the forecast as we near 2pm this afternoon. Rain showers are possible through the evening and with mostly cloudy skies over the area through the night a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures hold tight in the low 90s.

Update on the Tropics:

11 storms have been named so far, and luckily, none of them have made any direct impacts to our area. Disturbance 1 could soon become tropical and claim the next name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Lee.

TS Katia has now downgraded to a tropical depression is likely to dissipate over the next few days. Still no impacts expected from this Disturbance, but it is never to early to prepare for the season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry, Ala., man.
Millry man dies in Saturday crash
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Arizona freeway

Latest News

Most of us will stay dry, but there is an isolated chance for a shower of thunderstorms across...
Isolated showers for our Labor Day
Not expecting any "wash-out" days
Rain chances decrease leading up to Labor Day
An infrared image of Tropical Storm Katia from 9/2/23
The 11th named system formed on Saturday in the Atlantic
Rain chances go down leading up to Labor Day
Plan for holiday weekend showers