Labor Day holds a small chance for rain showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is Labor Day, so most of you are getting ready to enjoy a much needed off day. A small chance of rain is in the forecast as we near 2pm this afternoon. Rain showers are possible through the evening and with mostly cloudy skies over the area through the night a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures hold tight in the low 90s.

Update on the Tropics:

11 storms have been named so far, and luckily, none of them have made any direct impacts to our area. Disturbance 1 could soon become tropical and claim the next name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Lee.

TS Katia has now downgraded to a tropical depression is likely to dissipate over the next few days. Still no impacts expected from this Disturbance, but it is never to early to prepare for the season.

