Millry man dies in Saturday crash

A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry, Ala., man.
A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry, Ala., man.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLRY, Ala. (WTOK) - A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Phillip Wayne Mosley, 43, died when the 1995 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the road, hit a tree and then struck an embankment before catching fire.

The wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. on Barlow Road, one mile northeast of the Millry city limits, in Washington County.

ALEA said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family who suffered the death of a child and lost...
GoFundMe account set up for local mother who lost her son, home in a fire
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The chief said a clerk at the business, Bethany Culpepper, and her husband, Christopher...
Newton Police: Robbery report was a ruse, two charged
This week's Game of the Week featured the Meridian High Wildcats, who were looking for their...
Game of the Week: Meridian Wildcats defeat Biloxi Indians

Latest News

Officials on the scene of hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens, reports say
Most of us will stay dry, but there is an isolated chance for a shower of thunderstorms across...
Isolated showers for our Labor Day
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting
A new law that went into effect this week enhances penalties for felonies committed to further...
Alabama’s gang prevention law now in effect