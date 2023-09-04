Millry man dies in Saturday crash

MILLRY, Ala. (WTOK) - A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Phillip Wayne Mosley, 43, died when the 1995 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the road, hit a tree and then struck an embankment before catching fire.

The wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. on Barlow Road, one mile northeast of the Millry city limits, in Washington County.

ALEA said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.