NAACP encourages community involvement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian and Lauderdale County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People encourages the public to play an active role in the community.

The NAACP hosts regular unit meetings on the last Thursday of each month.

The advocacy group wants the community to volunteer and join the organization to enact change locally.

“If you want to see a change in your city, in your community, and in your state, you have to make an effort to change, and that’s the NAACP’s job. We want to make a difference and not only in our community but in our city and in our state. Because the only way we’re going to get anything done is that it’s going to have to be done by us,” said Ramona Sanders, President of Meridian and Lauderdale County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The Meridian and Lauderdale County NAACP said they will be hosting events in order to increase voter enthusiasm and voter education for the upcoming election in November.

For more information on how to get involved, you are urged to contact Branch President Ramona Sanders at ramonasanders67@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.