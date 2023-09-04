Officials on the scene of hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens, reports say

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are on the scene of a “hostage barricade” situation at a Grenada, Mississippi, Walgreens, WTVA reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 is suspended.

There has been no information at this time on if anyone was injured.

