Officials on the scene of hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens, reports say

(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are on the scene of a “hostage barricade” situation at a Grenada, Mississippi, Walgreens, WTVA reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 is suspended.

There has been no information at this time on if anyone was injured.

