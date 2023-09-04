Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 27-year-old missing man from Jackson.
Brandon Elton Bernard was last seen Sunday, September 3 around 6 a.m. on Boling Street in Hinds County.
He’s six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Bernard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have any information bout where he could be, call Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234.
