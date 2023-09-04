Stronger Together Foundation hosts 5k and Awareness Rally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A local foundation is hosting an event to bring awareness to veteran suicide this weekend.

The Stronger Together Foundation is hosting their second annual awareness rally this Saturday, September 9, to not only bring awareness to veteran suicide, but to offer support and encouragement to families affected as well .

After the 5k race, there is a celebration of life ceremony for anyone who might be affected by suicide.

“September is the National Suicide Awareness and Prevention month and also September the 10th is National Suicide Awareness day, so we planned the 5k and then we transition into a celebration of life where the community comes out and just enjoys the festivities of the day and we raise awareness about suicide,”said Mike Couch, President of the Stronger Together Foundation.

The event will also have live music, food, and activities for the entire family to enjoy on the City Hall Lawn in downtown Meridian.

To register for the 5k race, visit strongertogetherfoundation.org.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.