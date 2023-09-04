Thomasville Police Department searches for burglary suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WTOK) - The Thomasville Police Department is searching for burglary suspect, Kindarrlyn Devone Agee.

The Clarke County Circuit Court has issued a warrant for Agee.

Detectives said Agee is a black male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Agee is wanted for second-degree burglary and criminal mischief in the first degree.

The department said to please use caution if you see Agee.

If anyone has any information on his location, you are urged to contact Chief Mitchel Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

