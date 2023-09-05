Alabama officials react to federal injunction on new congressional district map

“Today is a victory for Alabama voters, as the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama ruled that the State of Alabama’s “Livingston 3” congressional map violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The three-judge panel rightfully recognized that the State’s map represented defiance over compliance, and failed to remedy the State’s Section 2 violation. If the State’s map had been upheld, Black voters - and all Alabama voters - would have been collateral damage.

I believe that the new map that will be created by the court-appointed special master and cartographer will provide a second district that will allow Black voters the opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice. And I am confident that justice will prevail. We expect that a new map will give voters the representation they are guaranteed, and deserve, under the U.S. Constitution and nothing less.

From the beginning of this process, all we have asked for from the legislative majority is fairness, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law. It is simply not right that Alabama Black voters - who represent 27% of Alabama’s population - only have 14% representation in Congress. The creation of a second opportunity district will help cure that inequity.”