Capitol Police officers investigate incident at Baptist Medical Center

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating an incident at Baptist Medical Center Thursday morning.

WLBT camera crews arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and found several officers had blocked off a portion of the hospital.

No details have been released about what happened, but there does not appear to be any danger to people coming and going from the hospital.

WLBT is working to find out more information and will update this story as details become available.

