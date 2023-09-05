City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CURTIS A FERGUSON
|1974
|2409 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|CHRISTOPHER R THOMPSON
|1992
|103 A SHIELDS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|STACY R THOMPSON
|1971
|320 A BRAGGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|LEMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:44 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:37 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Key Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:31 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:39 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.