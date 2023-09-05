City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:44 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:37 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Key Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:31 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:39 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.