City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS A FERGUSON19742409 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CHRISTOPHER R THOMPSON1992103 A SHIELDS RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
STACY R THOMPSON1971320 A BRAGGS RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
LEMAJOR U TAYLOR19905118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS1974HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:44 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:37 AM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Key Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:31 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:39 PM on August 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 5, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 5, 2023
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
Thomasville Police Department search for burglary suspect, Kindarryln Devone Agee.
Thomasville Police Department searches for burglary suspect