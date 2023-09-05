City of Meridian Arrest Report September 5, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ASHLEY N COFIELD
|1983
|3026 ATWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TOBIAS S WINDHAM
|1994
|2506 39TH ST APT 78 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|GARY L POOLE
|1966
|102 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|GREGORY KELLY
|1961
|410 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MICHELLE P WOOTEN
|1996
|618 38TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|CARL R BROWN JR
|1990
|29 COUNTY ROAD 1581 QUITMAN, MS
|STALKING X 2
|SYLVESTER HOPSON
|2003
|4803 HICKORY HILLS CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MILES D JONES
|1982
|7073 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MILES D JONES
|1982
|7073 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DLONDRE E JASPER
|1992
|2116 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|FREDERICK S TUBBS
|2000
|2104 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JAHMAD D HARRISON
|1988
|60 GAMMA RD LISMON, AL
|DUI
|TIMOTHY D HEARN
|1974
|15835 OLD JACKSON RD DEKALB, MS
|DUI
|WILLIE L IVY
|1981
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|CORY L THOMAS
|1986
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|JALISA O WOOTEN
|1992
|2014 PEBBLE CREEK DR BRANDON, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JERMORIUS L DUCKSWORTH
|1992
|56 MORTON RD APT 10 FORREST, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MATTHEW B BEAVERS
|1990
|202 COLBY ST BIRMINGHAM, AL
|PUBLIC DRUNK
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|WILLIAM D DIXON
|1988
|2631 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|TIMOTHY A MILES JR
|1993
|114 AUTUMN TRL WAXAHACHIE, TX
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|KNIGHT C HAMILTON
|1964
|3830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LATONY A DAVIS
|1979
|6219 62ND AVE TUSCALOOSA, AL
|DUI
|PHIL GALE
|1975
|4031 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:50 AM on September 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Front Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 AM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 1:41 PM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 30thAvenue. One vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
