City of Meridian Arrest Report September 5, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ASHLEY N COFIELD19833026 ATWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TOBIAS S WINDHAM19942506 39TH ST APT 78 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
GARY L POOLE1966102 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
GREGORY KELLY1961410 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MICHELLE P WOOTEN1996618 38TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
CARL R BROWN JR199029 COUNTY ROAD 1581 QUITMAN, MSSTALKING X 2
SYLVESTER HOPSON20034803 HICKORY HILLS CIR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MILES D JONES19827073 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DLONDRE E JASPER19922116 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
FREDERICK S TUBBS20002104 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JAHMAD D HARRISON198860 GAMMA RD LISMON, ALDUI
TIMOTHY D HEARN197415835 OLD JACKSON RD DEKALB, MSDUI
WILLIE L IVY1981HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CORY L THOMAS1986HOMELESSTRESPASSING
JALISA O WOOTEN19922014 PEBBLE CREEK DR BRANDON, MSSHOPLIFTING
JERMORIUS L DUCKSWORTH199256 MORTON RD APT 10 FORREST, MSSHOPLIFTING
MATTHEW B BEAVERS1990202 COLBY ST BIRMINGHAM, ALPUBLIC DRUNK
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
WILLIAM D DIXON19882631 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TIMOTHY A MILES JR1993114 AUTUMN TRL WAXAHACHIE, TXPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
KNIGHT C HAMILTON19643830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LATONY A DAVIS19796219 62ND AVE TUSCALOOSA, ALDUI
PHIL GALE19754031 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:50 AM on September 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Front Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 AM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 1:41 PM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 30thAvenue. One vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

