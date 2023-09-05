City of Meridian Arrest Report September 5, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:50 AM on September 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Front Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 9:57 PM on September 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:04 AM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 1:41 PM on September 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 30thAvenue. One vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:12 PM on September 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.