City of York crews working to repair water leak

Water Leak
Water Leak(PxHere, Pixabay)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - In Alabama, some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels this morning.

York City officials said crews are working to repair a water leak near Highway 17 South.

They also want to let residents know when water does return to normal levels, they will need to boil water before using it.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

