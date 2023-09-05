City of York crews working to repair water leak

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - In Alabama, some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels this morning.

York City officials said crews are working to repair a water leak near Highway 17 South.

They also want to let residents know when water does return to normal levels, they will need to boil water before using it.

