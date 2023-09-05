Driver crashes into busy Denny’s restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people

A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning,...
A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.(The Rosenberg Police Department Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, TX. (Gray News) - 23 people were injured after a driver crashed into the side of a Denny’s restaurant in east Texas.

The Rosenberg Police Department shared photos of the incident on Facebook, telling the community to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday morning, the department said it began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny’s restaurant located at 27960 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.

The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside.

The department said the victims’ injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were also conscious when they were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
A 1-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a Millry, Ala., man.
Millry man dies in Saturday crash
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Latest poll shows Tate Reeves leading Brandon Presley by 11 points
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’