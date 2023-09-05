Families celebrate Labor Day by visiting our local state parks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dozens of people were out and celebrating the holiday with their families, and what better way to do that than to visit our local state parks?

Clarkco State Park was full of people taking a dip in the water, grilling out, and just enjoying their day off. Throughout the holiday weekend, Park Manager Toney Fleming says he has seen hundreds of people using the campgrounds, cabins, and all of the things the park has to offer. He says people try and come and enjoy the last holiday before summer ends.

“Well, we was busy. All our campsites was booked up, and all of our cabins were booked up. Had a great weekend. We always said Labor Day is the last big holiday for the summer and all, so you know, Summer’s came, and the summer’s gone and all that. But we’re getting ready for for new things. Fall always brings a different crew of people in. So we’re looking for the fall weather to come in force. as far as a different camper and all that,” said Fleming.

It’s family tradition for many people to go out and enjoy a relaxing day next to the lake.

“Oh, we always come out here. It’s nice. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet, and it gives it gives our kids and grandkids something to do,” said visitor, Jamie Miles.

Even though the holiday is wrapping up, the state parks provide fun year-round for everyone to enjoy.

“Just cause it’s our last holiday. There’s still a lot of things going on at our state parks this park, here we’ve got a brand new 18-hole disc golf course. We have the trails. We first have a 50K run here at the park 1st of October and all that. Everybody needs to come out and see that happen,” said Fleming.

For more information on events at Clarkco or any other state park, you can visit the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Parks website.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.