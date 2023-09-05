FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday will bring a nice mix of sun & clouds, but isolated showers are expected throughout the afternoon. Not everyone will experience these spotty showers, but expect a downpour if you do. These won’t be severe, but if a storm complex moves in Wednesday evening...the storms it brings could reach severe limits.

Forecast models have been hinting at a complex of storms moving into our area from the north after 5PM. If this happens, the leading edge of this complex could bring damaging wind gusts near 60mph or higher (and possibly some hail). More of our area will be impacted by this complex unless it shifts farther east and only clips parts of the area, and this is possible when it comes to these type systems. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, but it’s important that you have multiple ways of getting severe alerts between 5PM - 11PM Wednesday evening. A great tool to have is our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Highs Wednesday will reach the low-mid 90s, and heat indices will flirt with 100 degrees. So, make sure to practice heat safety. Similar heat is expected for Thursday, but only isolated PM showers are expected ahead of a weak cold front that’ll cross late Thursday into Friday.

Friday, behind the front, it’ll be a little less humid as dew points fall out of the 70s into the 60s. So, it’ll feel pretty good outside with seasonable highs in the low 90s. It’ll be even less humid for Saturday & Sunday, so ideal for outdoor plans. Highs both days will reach the low 90s, but mornings will be cooler into the 60s.

Next week, the dew points will creep up a little each day, and showers will move back into the forecast. There could be a stronger cold front that may cross by the end of next week...potentially bringing our first dose of fall. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

