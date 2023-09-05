Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Bouvier

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Visitation for Jerry Bouvier will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-North with a graveside to follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in DeKalb, MS with Bro. Josh Meadows officiating.

Mr. Bouvier, 83, of Quitman passed away August 30, 2023 at Diversicare of Quitman.

He will be remembered as a caring husband, father, and stepfather.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Bouvier (Mi Yong); daughter, Michelle Bouvier Hall (Jared); daughter-in-law, Sheila Bouvier; brother, Barry Bouvier (Mary Lou); sister, Mary Ann Dubois; grandchildren, Daniel, Trevor, Eric, Rachel, and Rebecca; stepsons Charley Fagan (Billie) and Ronnie Fagan (Lynn); stepdaughter, Sandra Fagan Davis (Melton); step daughter-in-law, Brenda Fagan Robinson; and step grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Keith, Chris, Wesley, Kayleigh, Greg, and Gary.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Annie Bouvier; son, David Bouvier; wife of 12 years, Merle Fagan Bouvier; former wife, Doris Chisolm Bouvier; and stepson, Larry Fagan.

Pallbearers will include Chris Wofford, Keith Fagan, Chris Fagan, Daniel Simmons, David Holifield, and William Griffin.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Bouvier, please visit our flower store.

