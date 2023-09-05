Labor of Love Blood Drive helps area hospitals

Knights of Columbus host annual Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus host annual Blood Drive(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first week of September is National Blood Donation Week, encouraging all who are eligible to donate blood and raising awareness that blood donors are always in demand.

With that in mind, Vitalant Blood Services and the Knights of Columbus in Meridian teamed up for the Labor of Love Blood Drive to help area hospitals. The need for blood is at an all-time high with only a two-day supply or less typically on the shelves of most hospitals.

“Holidays are different because we have a lot of people that are traveling so the need kind of goes up because there are accidents that happen,” said Amanda Merchant, a Donor Recruitment Manager from Vitalant. “The surgeries may not go as planned so the blood is needed even more so. The blood supply drops, and we look out for people to come out more during the holidays so we can replenish the blood that is being used and have it on the shelf when it’s needed the most.”

Donors today were treated to Polk’s sausage dogs and a specially designed t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

Latest News

Northwest Kemper Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Tuesday.
NW Kemper issues boil advisory
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama officials react to federal injunction on new congressional district map