Labor of Love Blood Drive helps area hospitals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first week of September is National Blood Donation Week, encouraging all who are eligible to donate blood and raising awareness that blood donors are always in demand.

With that in mind, Vitalant Blood Services and the Knights of Columbus in Meridian teamed up for the Labor of Love Blood Drive to help area hospitals. The need for blood is at an all-time high with only a two-day supply or less typically on the shelves of most hospitals.

“Holidays are different because we have a lot of people that are traveling so the need kind of goes up because there are accidents that happen,” said Amanda Merchant, a Donor Recruitment Manager from Vitalant. “The surgeries may not go as planned so the blood is needed even more so. The blood supply drops, and we look out for people to come out more during the holidays so we can replenish the blood that is being used and have it on the shelf when it’s needed the most.”

Donors today were treated to Polk’s sausage dogs and a specially designed t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.