Marie Speed Wilder
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Funeral services for Marie Speed Wilder will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, with Bro. Scott Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Marie Speed Wilder, age 89, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home in Meridian.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Meridian. She was a devoted mother and lived her life as an example of hard work and kindness to others. She will be remembered and missed by many.

Survivors include her children, Betty Hayes (Ronny), of Meridian, and David Speed (Teresa), of Meridian, Charles Speed (Sandra) of Meridian, Teresa Speed, of Aberdeen, and Lisa Crane (Steven) of Meridian; her grandchildren, Craig Hayes (Angie), Keith Hayes (Kelly), Elisha Freeman, Lindsay Nomichith (Nate) and Chandler Speed; as well as 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Fred G. Speed, and her second husband, Harris L. Wilder; her parents, James Amos and Nellie Alice Rutledge, as well as numerous brothers and sisters, and a special lifelong friend, Marie Boren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Craig Hayes, Keith Hayes, Chandler Speed, Nate Nomichith, Steven Crane and nephew, Clinton Groves. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Peden, Glennwood Rutledge, Steve Horne and Russell Carr.

