Funeral services for Mr. Robert E. Spears will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brothers Steve Taylor, Gary Morris, Paul Trosper, and Jack Kern officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Robert E. Spears, 59, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Robert was born November 29, 1963 to the late Harce and Judy Spears. After high school, Robert joined the United States Army and served his country well until he was honorably discharged in 1993. In 1992, he married the love of his life and soul-mate, Denise Spears and together they raised five children. He worked for five years with Edwards Electric and was able to leave his mark on many businesses in the Meridian area. For most of his working life, Robert was an over-the-road truck driver, most recently for Byram Trucking Company. His life on the road made him knowledgeable about countless roadside attractions, diners, and activities for his grandkids. Robert was an avid and enthusiastic fan of Star Trek and the Alabama Crimson Tide. A dedicated Christian, Robert was a member of Russell Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and was a former deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Robert will be fondly remembered as a deeply loving husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind a legacy of service to his country, community, friends, and family.

Mr. Spears is survived by his wife of 31 years, Denise Spears; his brother, Danny W. Spears; his children, James Morphis (Jamie), Robbie Spears (Ashley), Courtney Kirkman (Jerry), and Ashley McSwain (Steven); his son-in-law, Steve Harbour; his grandchildren, Gavin Harbour, Brooklee Harbour, Zack Kirkman, Bo Morphis, Parker Kirkman, Maddon Harbour, Hank Morphis, Phoebe Morphis, Ethan Spears, Magnolia Morphis, and Walker Kirkman; and beloved extended family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Harce and Judy Spears; his sister, Kathy A. Spears; his daughter, Marsha Spears Harbour; and two grandchildren, Emma and McKinley Hagan.

Pallbearers will be Scott Spears, Joseph Spears, Billy Gene Stewart, Bo Morphis, Zack Kirkman, and Gavin Harbour.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, September 6 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

