Nice weather for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! The weather is shaping up nicely today even though we got off to a bit of a muggy start. Highs are in the mid to low 90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a great day to catch up on some yard work or enjoy a nice walk in the park. Mostly sunny skies will grace our presence throughout the day. Showers will stick to the west of the viewing area, but rain will be hard to find over the next couple of days.

Update on the Tropics:

The tropics is heating up and we could see the next named system soon. Lee is the next name on the list, and Disturbance 1 has a 100% chance of development over the next 2 and 7 days. It is currently moving west-northwest at about 15-20 mph near Cabo Verde Island. It could see further tropical development as it approaches the Leeward Island.

Disturbance 2 has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days, further development is possible this week and it could become tropical claiming the 13th name off the list which is Margot. Disturbance 3 is the remnants of Franklin low development is expected this week, but could become tropical once again later next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.