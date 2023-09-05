NW Kemper issues boil advisory

Northwest Kemper Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Tuesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for all customers on Big Eakes Road and Nathan Pilgrim Road and extending west to customers in Neshoba County.

This notice is also in effect for customers north of West Liberty Road and on Vardaman Road, Jeff Davis Road and George Road.

Water should be boiled for 1 full minute before drinking or making ice. Customers will be notified when the notice is lifted.

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

