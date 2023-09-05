One dead, multiple injured in three-vehicle collision on US-84, MHP says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning car crash killed one and injured several others on U.S. Hwy 84 in Jones County.

The crash occurred between three vehicles around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the intersection of US-84 and Debbie Holifield Road near Salem Heights Baptist Church.

Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died on the scene and several others were injured. They did not confirm, however, how many were injured or the severity of the injuries.

As of 6:45 a.m., highway patrol said all westbound traffic in that area of US-84 is blocked.

Drivers should use caution while moving through the area and find an alternative route where possible.

