Traffic Alert: Old Country Club East area to be closed Sept. 12-15

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced Tuesday that Old Country Club East will be closed, from Highway 39 North to Confederate Drive, Sept. 12-15, to allow for repairs.

Public Works Director of Operations Jeff Warren said a storm drain has rusted and must be replaced.

He said the road will be open for residents who live in the area, but not to through traffic.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.