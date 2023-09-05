Traffic Alert: Old Country Club East area to be closed Sept. 12-15

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced Tuesday that Old Country Club East will be closed, from Highway 39 North to Confederate Drive, Sept. 12-15, to allow for repairs.

Public Works Director of Operations Jeff Warren said a storm drain has rusted and must be replaced.

He said the road will be open for residents who live in the area, but not to through traffic.

