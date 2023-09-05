Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Tuesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - TD 13 is soon to claim the 12th name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list, which is Lee. Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the central Atlantic Tuesday morning. The storm is currently moving WNW at 15 mph with max sustained winds of 35mph.

It is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approached the Leeward Island this weekend. If it reaches major hurricane status it will be the 3rd of the season. As of now no impacts are expected from TD 13 in our area. Make sure you have a hurricane plan in place for you and your family.

