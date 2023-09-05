Water leak being repaired in York

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels Tuesday morning.

York city officials said crews are working to repair a water leak near Highway 17 South.

They also want to let residents know when water does return to normal levels, it should be boiled first before being used, to kill any contaminants that may be in the lines.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

