Water leak being repaired in York

Some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels Tuesday morning.
Some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Some residents in the City of York are experiencing low to no water levels Tuesday morning.

York city officials said crews are working to repair a water leak near Highway 17 South.

They also want to let residents know when water does return to normal levels, it should be boiled first before being used, to kill any contaminants that may be in the lines.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition encourages breastfeeding mothers to not smoke.
Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition encourages breastfeeding mothers to not smoke
To mask or not to mask? We’re asking you the question.
A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday by Kipling Water Association in Kemper County.
Kipling Water Association issues boil advisory
Federal judge orders Mississippi to add a religious exemption option for school vaccinations
How many families are requesting religious exemptions for school vaccinations in Mississippi?