The weather cooperates for ‘back to work and school’ on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As many of you kick-off the work & school week Tuesday, the weather looks good. We’ll start the day with some sunshine, but isolated showers are possible for the afternoon & early evening. So, carry an umbrella in case a shower finds you, but most people will get through the day with dry conditions.

Highs will reach the low 90s, and it’ll also be muggy with dew points in the upper 60s. This will make it “feel” warmer than the actual temperature, so heat indices will reach the mid-upper 90s. Because of the low chance for showers and it being humid, the weather rating will be an 8.

A few additional showers may find us on Wednesday if a complex of storms makes it into our area. Otherwise, plan for a hot summer day with highs in the mid 90s. Similar weather is expected for Thursday and Friday. The weekend is looking relatively dry with near average highs, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Tracking the Tropics

There currently aren’t any named storms in the Atlantic Basic ( which includes the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic Ocean). However, there are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have a good chance for development. So, expect one or more tropical cyclones to develop over the next 7 days. The next name up is Lee.

One of these Atlantic disturbances (invest 95L) is expected to move farther west than we would like to see. This is because the farther west it goes increases its threat level to the U.S. if it doesn’t recurve out to sea. So, we’ll definitely watch this disturbance closely as it develops. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

