We’re closely watching the tropics for new development

There are currently no named tropical cyclones, but there could be soon
There are currently no named tropical cyclones, but there could be soon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There currently aren’t any named storms in the Atlantic Basic ( which includes the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic Ocean). However, there are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have a good chance for development. So, expect one or more tropical cyclones to develop over the next 7 days. The next name up is Lee.

One of these Atlantic disturbances (invest 95L) is expected to move farther west than we would like to see. This is because the farther west it goes increases its threat level to the U.S. if it doesn’t recurve out to sea. So, we’ll definitely watch this disturbance closely as it develops. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

