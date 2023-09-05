What was T.D. #13 is now Tropical Storm Lee

It's forecast to become a Major Hurricane by the weekend
It's forecast to become a Major Hurricane by the weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 12th named tropical storm of the season formed on Tuesday afternoon, and it took the name Lee. Lee was still well away from any land on Tuesday as it sat midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It’s traveling over the very warm waters of the Central Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen.

The forecast calls for it becoming a Major (Cat. 3 or higher) hurricane by this weekend as it moves very near the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles. It will move into some drier air on its journey, but that’s not expected to greatly hinder its development. Regardless, it’s a system that we will monitor closely as we head into next week.

There’s another disturbance recently off the coast of Africa that also has a likely chance to develop. However, as of now, it looks like that disturbance has a better chance of recurving out to sea. Of course, we’ll continue to monitor the tropics of updates, and Storm Team 11 will keep you all posted.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

Latest News

No impacts to our area as of now
Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Tuesday morning
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 5th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 5th, 2023
High temps in the low 90s
Nice weather for Tuesday
There are currently no named tropical cyclones, but there could be soon
We’re closely watching the tropics for new development