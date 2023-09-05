What was T.D. #13 is now Tropical Storm Lee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 12th named tropical storm of the season formed on Tuesday afternoon, and it took the name Lee. Lee was still well away from any land on Tuesday as it sat midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It’s traveling over the very warm waters of the Central Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen.

The forecast calls for it becoming a Major (Cat. 3 or higher) hurricane by this weekend as it moves very near the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles. It will move into some drier air on its journey, but that’s not expected to greatly hinder its development. Regardless, it’s a system that we will monitor closely as we head into next week.

There’s another disturbance recently off the coast of Africa that also has a likely chance to develop. However, as of now, it looks like that disturbance has a better chance of recurving out to sea. Of course, we’ll continue to monitor the tropics of updates, and Storm Team 11 will keep you all posted.

