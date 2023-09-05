Wildcat’s super-athlete, Daniel Hill, continues to impress in his senior season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Daniel Hill took snaps at quarterback, lined up in the backfield, and out wide as a receiver in both of Meridian High’s football games this season. Although, that’s nothing new.

The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off of their first win of the season. They defeated Biloxi at home, 42-14 Friday night.

Hill threw one touchdown to Jermerick Legget, and rushed in two more.

Hill, now a senior, entered Meridian High his freshman season as a wide receiver. That is not where he stayed.

Ever since his freshman year in 2020, Hill has been put all over the field, lining up in whichever position is best fit for certain defensive looks.

In his 2022 junior season, he recorded 1,406 all purpose yards and 21 touchdowns.

Viewed as an all-purpose back at the next level, Hill has offers from 15 colleges. Some of those include, Ole Miss, Alabama, Michigan, and Texas.

Hill started raking in the offers during his junior campaign, visiting schools like Alabama and South Carolina multiple times. His most recent visit was in June of this year, to South Carolina, which was his second visit with the school.

He announced, via his social media, that South Carolina was one of the finalists for his decision, along with seven other schools.

Hill originally planned on making his college commitment announcement on August 23rd, but still has yet to do so.

His new announcement date has not yet been announced.

Hill and the Wildcats will host Starkville High School in Ray Stadium, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.