3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are dead after a police chase resulted in a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:12 a.m. on Highway 80.

The Jackson Police Department requested MHP to respond to the crash that involved a vehicle actively fleeing from a JPD officer.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra, attempting to evade law enforcement, traveled north on University Boulevard when it collided with a 2012 Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west on Highway 80 in the city limits of Jackson.

Three passengers of the Hyundai received fatal injuries from the crash and both of the drivers involved in the wreck were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The identity of the three people has not been revealed at this time.

It is unknown why the vehicle was fleeing from Jackson Police.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson Police Department.

