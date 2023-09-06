The Carter Foundation receives grant from 1st Mississippi FCU

The Carter Foundation was awarded a $1,000 grant by 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union.
The Carter Foundation was awarded a $1,000 grant by 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union.(The Carter Foundation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation is the recipient of a $1,000 grant, awarded by First Mississippi Federal Credit Union.

First Mississippi applied for the grant through the National Credit Union Association, for its activities celebrating members on I Love My Credit Union Day in July. It chose The Carter Foundation because of its commitment to the community and the good work it does every day.

“Every year we give away scholarships and we have two seniors graduating this year. So that $1,000 will be split among the two seniors that graduate. So it will go into The Carter Foundation scholarship funds,” said founder, James Carter.

Carter said he’s honored the foundation was chosen because he said a lot of people in our community are doing great things.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
Crews have been working to repair a main leak near Highway 17 .
Update: City of York expects water to be fully restored by late evening

Latest News

Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores
Major water leak in York on Highway 11.
Major water main breaks in York
Remain weather aware
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday