The Carter Foundation receives grant from 1st Mississippi FCU

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation is the recipient of a $1,000 grant, awarded by First Mississippi Federal Credit Union.

First Mississippi applied for the grant through the National Credit Union Association, for its activities celebrating members on I Love My Credit Union Day in July. It chose The Carter Foundation because of its commitment to the community and the good work it does every day.

“Every year we give away scholarships and we have two seniors graduating this year. So that $1,000 will be split among the two seniors that graduate. So it will go into The Carter Foundation scholarship funds,” said founder, James Carter.

Carter said he’s honored the foundation was chosen because he said a lot of people in our community are doing great things.

