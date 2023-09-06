First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday

Remain weather aware
Remain weather aware
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Scattered shower and severe thunderstorms move in between 2-11pm tonight. Leaving the viewing area under a level 1, marginal risk for severe weather. Heavy rain could last through the night before clearing out early Thursday morning. Damaging wind gust is the primary threat associated with today’s storms, so be sure to secure your outdoor furniture, bring in your trash cans, and watch for small limbs breaking.

Also, remain weather aware in terms of the heat over the next couple of day. Highs are trending in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices could reach up to and potentially over 100 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. No advisories or warnings are in place as of now, but just to the west there is a Heat Advisory in effect. Low 90s return by Friday once the cold front moves through, and rain showers will clear out.

