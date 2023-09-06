FIRST ALERT: A low risk for severe storms continues tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A low risk for severe storms continues tonight. Storms ahead of a slow moving cold front are moving south towards are our area. They should weaken as they move into our area, but there’s a low chance for some isolated storms that could pack a punch. Damaging wind is the main threat, so have multiple ways of getting alerts. The best timing will be between now and 11pm. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

