‘Let the people see’: Anniversary of Emmitt Till’s Funeral marks 68 years

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Let the people see what they did to my boy.” These words are attached to the haunting images of Emmett Till’s body—laid out before the whole world.

To this day, Mamie’s courage is so celebrated and well-regarded that she is not only canonized as a hero of her time—her strength and tenacity still encourages and uplifts black and brown mothers everywhere. Specifically, mothers who have suffered loss.

Still what amazes us is that despite all of the hatred and destruction that was thrust upon her and her beloved son, she chose love. It was love, and the love of her people, that motivated her to expose something so personal and sacred.

Till’s story is proof that, above all else, it is love that prevails.

When you take away all the public fodder, all the visceral, at its center is a mother’s love for her son—pure and simple.

Love will always outlast fear, prejudice, and the evils of this world. We salute you, mother Mamie.

