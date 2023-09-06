Lunch & Learn to promote student mental health

Community Health Improvement Network
Community Health Improvement Network(The Montgomery Institute)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network has a lunch & learn event set to address student mental health. It will be Friday, Sept. 22, at the Copeland Center, 2501 4th Street, but you must RSVP.

The session will include discussions about preventing bullying and suicide. The program is designed to teach how to look for signs of emotional distress in school aged children and give opportunities to talk to health care and medical professionals.

“Those conversations are valuable because you actually have an individual or resident asking questions about personal health issues and then getting information from that medical provider,” said Beverly Knox, President of Community Health Improvement Network and The Montgomery Institute. “It’s not from somebody telling them or getting it online, but from an actual doctor, and so this information is valuable to them.”

Call 601-483-2662 to reserve your place.

